Shareholders Are Raving About How The Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Share Price Increased 437%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shareholders have seen the share price descend 19% over the month. But over the last year the share price has taken off like one of Elon Musk's rockets. Few could complain about the impressive 437% rise, throughout the period. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Because Gannett made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Gannett's revenue grew by 82%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. But the share price has really rocketed in response gaining 437% as previously mentioned. Even the most bullish shareholders might be thinking that the share price might drop back a bit, after a gain like that. But if the share price does moderate a bit, there might be an opportunity for high growth investors.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:GCI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Gannett

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Gannett shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 437% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Gannett you should be aware of.

