Shareholders Are Raving About How The Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Share Price Increased 326%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) share price is up a whopping 326% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In the last week shares have slid back 1.6%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Diodes managed to grow its earnings per share at 59% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 34% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:DIOD Earnings Per Share Growth June 22nd 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Diodes has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Diodes shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 51% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 34% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before spending more time on Diodes it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

