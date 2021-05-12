Shareholders Are Raving About How The Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Share Price Increased 362%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. In that time, the share price has soared some 362% higher! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Churchill Downs managed to grow its earnings per share at 6.2% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 36% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 107.43.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CHDN Earnings Per Share Growth May 12th 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Churchill Downs, it has a TSR of 376% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Churchill Downs shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 91% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 37% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Churchill Downs has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

