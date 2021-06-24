Shareholders Are Raving About How The Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Share Price Increased 715%

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) share price. It's 715% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 32% over the last quarter.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals provided a TSR of 21% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 52% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Catalyst Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

