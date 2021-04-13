Shareholders Are Raving About How The Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Share Price Increased 876%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 24% in that time. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 876% in that time. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Given that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow at 54% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 58% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ARWR Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 80% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 58%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

