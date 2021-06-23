Shareholders Are Optimistic That Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Will Multiply In Value

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Watsco's (NYSE:WSO) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Watsco:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$424m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$631m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Watsco has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Watsco compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Watsco here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Watsco. The company has consistently earned 21% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 35% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Watsco can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line On Watsco's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 142% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

