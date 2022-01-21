Shareholders Are Optimistic That Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Multiply In Value

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Monster Beverage's (NASDAQ:MNST) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Monster Beverage:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$1.8b ÷ (US$7.4b - US$932m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Monster Beverage has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGS:MNST Return on Capital Employed January 21st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Monster Beverage's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Monster Beverage here for free.

So How Is Monster Beverage's ROCE Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by Monster Beverage's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 27% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 73% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Monster Beverage has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 102% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

