Shareholders Are Optimistic That Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Multiply In Value

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over Hibbett's (NASDAQ:HIBB) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hibbett, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$129m ÷ (US$889m - US$332m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Hibbett has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hibbett Tell Us?

In terms of Hibbett's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 23% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 58% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 23%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Hibbett can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 37% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than23% because total capital employed would be higher.The 23% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 37% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So while current liabilities isn't high right now, keep an eye out in case it increases further, because this can introduce some elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Hibbett's ROCE

Hibbett has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 326% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

