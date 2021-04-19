Shareholders Are Optimistic That Graco (NYSE:GGG) Will Multiply In Value

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Graco (NYSE:GGG), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Graco:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$422m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$321m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Graco has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:GGG Return on Capital Employed April 19th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Graco's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Graco here for free.

What Can We Tell From Graco's ROCE Trend?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Graco. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 25% and the business has deployed 39% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 25%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

What We Can Learn From Graco's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 199% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

