Shareholders Are Optimistic That Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Will Multiply In Value

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Chemed, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = US$373m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$285m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Chemed has an ROCE of 36%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare industry average of 10%. NYSE:CHE Return on Capital Employed September 26th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Chemed's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Chemed's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Chemed's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 36% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 60% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 36%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Chemed can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line On Chemed's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Chemed has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 127% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

