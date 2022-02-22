Shareholders approve terms for privatization of Brazil's Eletrobras

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA approved terms for the privatization of the company, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.