Shareholders approve terms for privatization of Brazil's Eletrobras
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA approved terms for the privatization of the company, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler)
