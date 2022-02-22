US Markets

Shareholders approve terms for privatization of Brazil's Eletrobras

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Shareholders of Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras approved terms for the privatization of the company, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

