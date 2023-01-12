World Markets

Shareholders approve charter changes at European foods company Fortenova

January 12, 2023 — 10:05 am EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Shareholders of foods company Fortenova have approved proposals aimed at making it possible for the company to operate and make business decisions while one of its stakeholders is under EU sanctions, the company said on Thursday.

Fortenova, headquartered in Croatia, has a Dutch parent company. A Russian entity that was added to EU sanctions lists last month holds a 42.5% stake in Fortenova and is the subject of an ongoing legal dispute in the Netherlands.

