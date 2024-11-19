Shareholders approve change in company name to The Campbell’s Company

Shareholders approved the change of the company’s official name from Campbell Soup Company to The Campbell’s Company (CPB). The change reflects the company’s broad portfolio of leadership brands, from Campbell’s soup to Goldfish crackers and Rao’s pasta sauce, the company said in a statement. The new name will be effective following the filing of an amendment to the company’s certificate of incorporation with the state of New Jersey. “This subtle yet important change allows us to retain the iconic name recognition, reputation and equity we have built over 155 years while reflecting the full breadth of our portfolio-which I believe is the best in all of food,” said Mark Clouse, President and CEO, The Campbell’s Company.

