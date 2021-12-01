Markets

Shareholders approve Banco Pan, Mosaico deal in Brazil

Contributor
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published

Shareholders in Brazilian lender Banco Pan SA and e-commerce technology company Mosaico Tecnologia ao Consumidor SA approved a previously announced tie-up on Wednesday, both companies said in securities filings.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian lender Banco Pan SA BPEN4.SA and e-commerce technology company Mosaico Tecnologia ao Consumidor SA MOSI3.SA approved a previously announced tie-up on Wednesday, both companies said in securities filings.

Banco Pan said in October that it had reached an all-share deal with Mosaico to acquire the company in a transation that will see Mosaico's stake in the bank at between 7.8% and 9.2%.

Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA, which is a controlling shareholder in Banco Pan, is already a shareholder in Mosaico, with a 13.3% stake. The tech company also forged a five-year partnership with BTG in January to offer cashback to the bank's clients.

Both parties said in the Wednesday securities filings that the conclusion of the deal is dependent on approval from the nation's competition watchdog, known as Cade.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular