Shareholders 66% loss in Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) partly attributable to the company's decline in earnings over past year

This week we saw the The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) share price climb by 16%. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 66% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Pennant Group had to report a 80% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 66% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 130.89 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:PNTG Earnings Per Share Growth July 21st 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Pennant Group shareholders are down 66% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 14%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 33% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pennant Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Pennant Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Pennant Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

