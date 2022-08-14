Shareholders 24% loss in Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) partly attributable to the company's decline in earnings over past year

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 24% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$107m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Janus International Group reported an EPS drop of 49% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 24% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:JBI Earnings Per Share Growth August 14th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Janus International Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Janus International Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 24% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.9%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 24%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Janus International Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

We will like Janus International Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

