Shareholders 13% loss in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) partly attributable to the company's decline in earnings over past year

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact the stock is down 14% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the stock has risen 5.6% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

It's good to see it turn a profit, but we note it was reasonably close to profitability last year. Taking a look at the share price, it seems that investors were expecting better from the company. Given the improvement, though, contrarian investors might want to take a closer look.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BAMR Earnings Per Share Growth August 16th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We doubt Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shareholders are happy with the loss of 13% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 8.3%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 8.3% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

