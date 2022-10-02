US Markets

Shareholder, regulator pushback ended UBS-Wealthfront deal -paper

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Resistance from shareholders and United States regulators torpedoed Swiss bank UBS's $1.4 billion bid for U.S. digital wealth management group Wealthfront, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing bank sources it did not identify.

ZURICH, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Resistance from shareholders and United States regulators torpedoed Swiss bank UBS's UBSG.S $1.4 billion bid for U.S. digital wealth management group Wealthfront, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing bank sources it did not identify.

UBS and Wealthfront said last month they had agreed to terminate the deal that was expected to fast-track UBS's growth in the U.S. market. UBS has declined to comment on why the transaction fell apart.

Big shareholders were dissatisfied with the terms of the deal after tech stock valuations plunged as central banks began to tighten policy to fight inflation, and thought UBS could build its own platform without Wealthfront, the paper said.

"According to several sources, U.S. authorities also raised concerns. UBS has a long history of scandals in the United States. Against this background, U.S. authorities were apparently not comfortable with the deal," it reported, citing two unnamed sources.

It cited one source as saying that while U.S. banking regulators did not clearly veto the deal, UBS management did not make any serious attempt to overcome their concerns.

The paper said the failed deal did not reflect any differences between Chief Executive Ralph Hamers and Chairman Colm Kelleher, who joined UBS after the deal was announced.

UBS declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular