Shareholder proposes Nornickel dividend policy changes, Interfax says

Interros, Nornickel's largest shareholder, has proposed changing the metal miner's dividend policy before the current shareholder agreement expires in 2023 and paying 50%-60% of its free cash flow in dividends, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Interros Holding, controlled by businessman Vladimir Potanin, aluminium producer Rusal 0486.HK and some other stakeholders have a dividend agreement under which Nornickel pays them twice a year. The deal expires on Jan. 1, 2023.

Interros also proposed minimising Nornickel's final dividend payment for 2020, Interfax said, citing the head of Interros.

Nornickel recently paid $2 billion to Russia for environmental damage after last year's fuel spill at its Arctic power plant.

Rusal, Nornickel's second largest shareholder, did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

Nornickel's board of directors will consider the investment strategy and dividends outlook through 2030 on March 29, it said in a regulatory statement on Tuesday, without giving further details.

The long-term dividend outlook item on the agenda - beyond 2022, when a dividend agreement between Nornickel's majority shareholders expires - is the first formal board-level discussion of the matter announced publicly over the last several years, VTB Capital said in a note on Wednesday.

