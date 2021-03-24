Shareholder proposes Nornickel dividend policy changes, Interfax says

Adds details, quotes, context

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Interros, Nornickel's largest shareholder, has proposed changing the metal miner's dividend policy before the current shareholder agreement expires in 2023 and paying 50%-60% of its free cash flow in dividends, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Interros Holding, controlled by businessman Vladimir Potanin, aluminium producer Rusal 0486.HK and some other stakeholders have a dividend agreement under which Nornickel pays them twice a year. The deal expires on Jan. 1, 2023.

Interros also proposed minimising Nornickel's final dividend payment for 2020, Interfax said, citing the head of Interros.

Nornickel recently paid $2 billion to Russia for environmental damage after last year's fuel spill at its Arctic power plant.

Rusal, Nornickel's second largest shareholder, did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

Nornickel's board of directors will consider the investment strategy and dividends outlook through 2030 on March 29, it said in a regulatory statement on Tuesday, without giving further details.

The long-term dividend outlook item on the agenda - beyond 2022, when a dividend agreement between Nornickel's majority shareholders expires - is the first formal board-level discussion of the matter announced publicly over the last several years, VTB Capital said in a note on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

