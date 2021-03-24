Shareholder proposes Nornickel dividend policy changes, Interfax says

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Interros, the largest shareholder at Nornickel, has proposed changing the metal miner's dividend policy until 2023 and paying 50%-60% of its free cash flow in dividends, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

It also proposed minimising Nornickel's final dividend payment for 2020, Interfax added, citing the head of Interros.

