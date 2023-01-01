Shareholder Notice: RSX and RSXJ Liquidation

VanEck has commenced plans to liquidate the VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) and VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (RSXJ) as described below. The Funds will not engage in any investment activities except to wind up affairs.

This update is to inform you of important developments relating to the Funds.

VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) and VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (RSXJ) (together, the “Funds”) have suspended the right of redemption of fund shares pursuant to an exemptive order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 28, 2022, in order to permit the Funds to liquidate their portfolios. On or about January 12, 2023, the Funds expect to make an initial liquidating distribution to shareholders of current liquid assets, less a reserve to meet the Funds’ expected transaction costs for an extended period.

The effect of geopolitical affairs and sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries on transactions in Russian equities, and on related clearance and payment systems, have rendered a substantial number of the Funds’ positions illiquid, including many depositary receipts. The Funds’ inability to buy, sell, and take or make delivery of Russian securities has made it impossible to manage the Funds consistent with their investment objectives. The Funds will not engage in any business or investment activities except for the purposes of winding up their affairs. VanEck cautions investors that it is expected that the liquidation of the Funds will take an extended period of time, if circumstances involving Russian securities markets do not improve.

VanEck expects that the Funds will remain in existence until at least December 31, 2023, to allow the Funds to sell the securities and depositary receipts, if conditions permit. The Funds may be terminated sooner if all of the Russian securities and depositary receipts have been sold before that date (or they cease to represent valid interests in their issuers). After December 31, 2023, the Funds may be terminated at any time on a date determined by the Board of Trustees of the Trust, even if the Russian securities and depositary receipts have not been sold. Due to the uncertainty involved, there can be no assurance that shareholders would receive any liquidating distribution relating to the Russian securities and depositary receipts after the initial distribution, described above. The distribution to shareholders of sale proceeds of Russian securities and depositary receipts, if any, will be reduced by expenses related to the sale and the distribution; other Fund operating and liquidation expenses will be paid out of the reserve.

Future updates regarding the status of the fund and its liquidation will be published on the Funds’ webpages: VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) and VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (RSXJ). Should you have additional questions concerning this update or the liquidation process, please contact us at 1-800-826-2333.

Originally published by VanEck on 28 December 2022.

