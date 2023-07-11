News & Insights

Shareholder Irenic Capital urges Restaurant Group to replace board chair

July 11, 2023 — 12:53 pm EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra and Akshita Toshniwal for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - Activist investor Irenic Capital Management urged Restaurant Group RTN.L on Tuesday to replace its chair, Ken Hanna, add new independent directors and conduct a "legitimate" strategic review with "all options on the table".

Irenic, which has a 2.4% stake in Wagamama-owner Restaurant Group, has joined shareholder Oasis Management in asking the company for a governance change.

Restaurant Group said in an email to Reuters it had declined Irenic's request for a board seat, adding its chairman had the backing of the entire board.

"The response from the Board and management has been to dither and to delay," Irenic co-founder Adam Katz said, adding that his company has been in talks with the group since last year.

In February, Oasis Management urged Restaurant Group to take steps to restore market confidence, after its request for a board seat last year was rejected by the company.

Restaurant Group, which has been struggling to recover from the pandemic-induced problems, said in May it expected its profit margins to improve in the medium-term.

