Shareholder in Russia's Alrosa proposes selling up to $1 bln of diamonds to Gokhran - Ifax

The government of Russia's Yakutia region, which has a stake in diamond producer Alrosa, has proposed the company sell rough diamonds worth $0.5-$1 billion to the precious metals and gems repository Gokhran in 2020, Interfax news agency reported.
