Shareholder in Russia's Alrosa proposes selling $1.7 billion of diamonds to Gokhran - Ifax cites source

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Yakutia region, a major shareholder in diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM, has proposed that precious metals and gems repository Gokhran buy $1.7 billion of the company's rough diamonds this year, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Sales of the world’s biggest diamond producing company have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Yakutia's governor, Aysen Nikolaev, in January proposed that Gokhran buy $0.5-$1 billion of Alrosa's rough diamonds this year.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Louise Heavens)

