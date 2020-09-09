Shareholder group seeks Fortescue moratorium on Australian cultural site damage

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A shareholder group on Thursday urged Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX to commit to not damaging or disturbing cultural heritage sites and lift confidentiality provisions on Aboriginal traditional owners.

The shareholder resolution, to be tabled at Fortescue's Nov. 11 annual general meeting, comes after rival Rio Tinto faced a government enquiry into how it legally blew up two rock shelters in May, including one showing 46,000 years of human habitation.

It asks the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner to adopt a moratorium on activities that may disturb or destroy cultural heritage sites until relevant laws are strengthened, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) said in a statement.

"As investors, we believe it's necessary that this shareholder resolution receives strong support — or is proactively adopted by FMG's Board — because there is far too much at stake to allow any further destruction of indigenous cultural sites," ACCR executive director Brynn O'Brien said.

The resolution is backed by the First Nations Heritage Protection Alliance, a coalition of more than 20 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups and leaders from across Australia.

Fortescue has said it is reviewing its mining plans after the Indigenous traditional owners, the Wintawari Guruma, said a planned expansion threatened sacred sites, including a 60,000 year-old rock shelter.

The activist investor previously made a similar request to fellow iron ore miner BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Jaqueline Wong and Richard Pullin)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.