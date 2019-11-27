Shareholder Catalyst tops Baker's C$1.9 bln offer for Hudson's Bay

Adds details on Catalyst's offer, share movement

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Catalyst Capital Group Inc on Wednesday offered to buy Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO in deal that valued it at C$2.03 billion ($1.53 billion), challenging the Canadian retailer's agreed deal with a consortium led by its executive chairman, Richard Baker.

Shares of the Saks Fifth Avenue owner rose about 11% to C$9.80 in early trading.

Private equity firm Catalyst, which owns 17.5% of Hudson's Bay, has offered C$11 per share, topping Baker's raised C$10.30 per share proposal.

Baker's consortium already owns 57% of Hudson's Bay and has previously informed the company it would block a sale to another party.

Catalyst also said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint with the Ontario Securities Commission over potential securities law violations in the consortium's C$1.9 billion deal.

Hudson's Bay and Baker's consortium did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Catalyst was seeking financing for a rival bid for the company.

The buyout firm's all-cash offer represents a premium of 24.5% to Hudson's Bay's closing price on Tuesday.

Catalyst also said it is prepared to consider raising the offer based on its due diligence and is open to allow other shareholders to be co-equity sponsors to its offer.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

