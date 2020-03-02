US Markets

Shareholder calls for separation of J&J's CEO and chairman roles

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published

Trillium Asset Management LLC has called for the separation of Johnson & Johnson's chairman and chief executive officer roles, currently held by Alex Gorsky, according to a regulatory filing by the healthcare conglomerate on Monday.

Adds company response, details from the filing

March 2 (Reuters) - Trillium Asset Management LLC has called for the separation of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N chairman and chief executive officer roles, currently held by Alex Gorsky, according to a regulatory filing by the healthcare conglomerate on Monday.

The asset management firm said that an independent board chair can provide a balance of power between the CEO and the board.

Trillium is seeking a vote on the shareholder proposal at J&J's annual meeting on April 23.

The proposal also noted several lawsuits facing J&J and quoted a PWC survey which said 57% of directors surveyed, who sit on a board with a chair/CEO, say it is difficult to voice dissent.

J&J faces thousands of lawsuits alleging it sold talcum powders contaminated with asbestos and failed to warn users.

It also one of the several drugmakers and drug distributors facing lawsuits seeking to hold them responsible for the toll of opioid abuse in the country.

J&J said it recommends a vote against Trillium's proposal citing the need to preserve the company's flexibility to determine the most appropriate leadership structure.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular