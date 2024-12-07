Shareholder Alert for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

A new complaint was filed against Visa Inc. (V) by shareholder (plaintiff) Beibei Cai on November 20, 2024, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The defendants in the complaint are the company, CEO Ryan McInerney, CFO Chris Suh, and Peter Andreski, global corporate controller and chief accounting officer.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:

Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The plaintiff alleges that she bought Visa stock at artificially inflated prices between November 16, 2023 and September 23, 2024 (the “Class Period”). The plaintiff is now seeking compensation for her financial losses. To learn more about the lawsuit, click here.

Visa is one of the leading players in the digital payments space. It facilitates transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities.

The filed complaint alleges that during the Class Period, the defendants misled Visa investors in violation of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act.

Plaintiff’s Allegations

According to the complaint, Visa intentionally misrepresented information in its financial statements submitted to the U.S. SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). In particular, the plaintiff alleges that Suh and Andreski failed to exercise proper oversight and control over Visa’s financial statements.

The complaint accuses Visa of downplaying the risk that the company would be the target of an antitrust investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). For instance, in the annual report filed with the SEC on November 15, 2023, Visa stated that it was in compliance with federal antitrust laws, amongst other federal regulations.

Additionally, in the quarterly 10-Q reports filed in April 2024 and July 2024, the company indicated that it complied with federal antitrust laws.

However, the plaintiff alleges that as revealed in subsequent disclosures, Visa’s executives knew – or should have known – that the company was in routine violation of federal antitrust laws.

Visa’s Misrepresentations

In contrast to the claims made by Visa and the other defendants in the company’s financial statements, they allegedly misled investors about its compliance with federal antitrust laws.

The truth came out on September 23, 2024, when multiple news outlets reported that the DOJ planned to file a lawsuit against Visa for antitrust violations. The next day, the DOJ filed United States of America vs. Visa Inc., which accused the company of four separate violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Visa’s market dominance is due to systematic anticompetitive practices that thwart competition.

Following the news, Visa stock declined more than 5%.

To conclude, the defendants allegedly misled investors as they didn’t have effective internal controls and policies to assure compliance with federal antitrust laws. Despite the ongoing challenges, Visa stock has advanced 12% year-to-date.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.