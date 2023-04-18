Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis tells HSBC investors to vote against break-up

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis has recommended HSBC HSBA.L investors block two resolutions filed by Ken Lui's Hong Kong-based minority investor group, describing calls to break up the lender and revamp dividend policy as "not in shareholders' interest".

On Monday a source close to Ping An 2318.HK, HSBC's top investor, said the Chinese insurer was minded to back Lui's resolutions, which demand HSBC restore dividends to 51 cents per share and to provide regular updates on the possibility of spinning off its Asia business.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Lawrence White)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.