Shareholder 3D asks Toshiba to take three critical actions before annual meeting

Toshiba Corp investor 3D Investment Partners said in a letter to the Japanese company's board on Wednesday that it should undertake three critical actions before the annual general meeting.

The company must develop and disclose a mid-range plan, solicit indications of interest from buyout firms and consult with shareholders concerning the board's composition, 3D said.

