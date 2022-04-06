Shareholder 3D asks Toshiba to take three critical actions before annual meeting

April 6 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T investor 3D Investment Partners said in a letter to the Japanese company's board on Wednesday that it should undertake three critical actions before the annual general meeting.

The company must develop and disclose a mid-range plan, solicit indications of interest from buyout firms and consult with shareholders concerning the board's composition, 3D said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

