Share Transactions by Associated British Foods Executives

Associated British Foods PLC’s top executives, CEO George Weston and Finance Director Eoin Tonge, have recently vested and sold shares to cover tax liabilities. Weston sold over 56,000 shares while Tonge sold more than 34,000 shares, both transactions occurring at a price of approximately 2160.73p per share. These moves were part of their long-term incentive plans and reflect strategic financial management within the company.

