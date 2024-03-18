Share of Russian aluminium in LME warehouses rises to 91%

Currently 43% of LME available metals stocks are Russian-made

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The share of available aluminium stocks of Russian origin in warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose to 91% in February from 90% in January, LME data showed.

The high share of Russian-origin metal in LME inventories has been a concern for some producers, which compete with Russia's Rusal 0486.HK, and some Western consumers who have been avoiding Russian metal since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The amount of Russian primary aluminium stocks on LME warrant rose to 324,675 metric tons in February from 286,750 in January, the data showed.

The share of Russian-origin copper stocks rose to 51.6% in February from 46.5% the previous month, the LME said. However, the amount of Russian copper in inventories declined to 53,575 tons from 54,800.

The Russian nickel share fell to 35% from 36% while the amount edged up to 24,702 tons in February from 24,114 tons in January.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

