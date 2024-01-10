News & Insights

Commodities

Share of Russian aluminium in LME warehouses rises to 90% after UK crackdown

Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

January 10, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The share of available aluminium stocks of Russian origin in London Metal Exchange-approved (LME) warehouses rose to 90.4% in December from 78.8% in November, data on the exchange's website showed on Wednesday.

The rise follows the restriction imposed by Britain from Dec. 15 - as part of wider sanctions on Moscow for its war in Ukraine - for UK entities and individuals to take physical delivery of the Russia-made base metals.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Pratima Desai)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.