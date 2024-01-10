Share of Russian aluminium in LME warehouses rises to 90% after UK crackdown

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The share of available aluminium stocks of Russian origin in London Metal Exchange-approved (LME) warehouses rose to 90.4% in December from 78.8% in November, data on the exchange's website showed on Wednesday.

The rise follows the restriction imposed by Britain from Dec. 15 - as part of wider sanctions on Moscow for its war in Ukraine - for UK entities and individuals to take physical delivery of the Russia-made base metals.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Pratima Desai)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.