Share of Russian aluminium in LME warehouses jumps to 68% in May

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - The share of Russian aluminium stocks in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped to 68% of the total in May, or 263,125 tonnes, from 52% in April, data on the exchange's website showed on Monday.

The LME report also showed that as of May 31, the share of Russian copper stocks fell to 33% from 36% in April, or 29,600 tonnes, while nickel was stable at 20%, or 7,224 tonnes.

