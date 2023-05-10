Share of Russian aluminium in LME warehouses falls slightly

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - The share of Russian aluminium stocks in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell slightly - to 52% of the total in April, or 256,125 tonnes, from 53% in March, data on the exchange's website showed on Wednesday.

The aluminium market has been watching the share of Russian metal, used in transport, construction and packaging, in LME-registered warehouses this year as some consumers are staying away from the Russian metal since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Overall aluminium stocks MALSTX-TOTAL of the world's oldest exchange and largest market for industrial metals are up 27% so far this year to 570,150 tonnes.

The LME has not banned Russian metals from being traded and stored in its system, as there are no Western sanctions on the metals or major Russian producers - aluminium producer Rusal 0486.HK or nickel and copper producer Nornickel GMKN.MM.

The LME report also showed that as of April 30, the share of Russian copper stocks fell to 36% from 49% in March, or 23,200 tonnes, while nickel declined slightly - to 20% from 21%, or 7,170 tonnes.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.