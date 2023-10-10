Share of Russian aluminium in LME-registered warehouses falls to 76%

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The share of available aluminium stocks of Russian origin in London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses fell to 76% in September from 81% in August, data on the exchange's website showed on Tuesday.

