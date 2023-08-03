Sharda Cropchem (NSE:SHARDACROP) Price Target Decreased by 13.69% to 607.19

The average one-year price target for Sharda Cropchem (NSE:SHARDACROP) has been revised to 607.19 / share. This is an decrease of 13.69% from the prior estimate of 703.51 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 525.20 to a high of 721.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.78% from the latest reported closing price of 440.70 / share.

Sharda Cropchem Maintains 1.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 282K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 85K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 58K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHARDACROP by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 51K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHARDACROP by 2.20% over the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 42K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHARDACROP by 9.02% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.