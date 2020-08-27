ShapeShift Accuses Former Employee of Stealing $900K in Bitcoin
Crypto exchange ShapeShift has sued its former senior engineer in Colorado Federal District Court for damages caused by his alleged theft of $900,000 in bitcoin.
- As detailed in the exchangeâs Wednesday demand for jury trail, Azamat Mukhiddinov allegedly siphoned 90 bitcoin away from his employer via âmalicious code and programsâ he is accused of having installed on its servers.
- Executives said they discovered the $900,000 hole in the companyâs balance sheet on May 21 and traced it to Mukhiddinov within days.
- Mukhiddinov has already made the company whole, the company said. He quickly paid it back via wire transfers, cash-packed âduffel bagâ handoffs and bitcoin payments, according to the lawsuit.
- ShapeShift now wants Mukhiddinov to pay currently unspecified damages for the time and effort employees spent cleaning the exchangeâs servers of his bitcoin-stealing code.
CORRECTION (August 27, 19:15 UTC): A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that ShapeShift is seeking $5,000 in damages. ShapeShift has not yet specified the amount that it seeks.
