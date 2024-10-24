News & Insights

Shape Australia Sets Date for 2024 Annual Meeting

Shape Australia Corporation Limited (AU:SHA) has released an update.

Shape Australia Corporation Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 26, 2024, at their Sydney office. Shareholders can attend in person or join online, though online attendees cannot vote during the meeting. Key agenda items include reviewing financial reports and an advisory vote on the remuneration report for the year ended June 30, 2024.

