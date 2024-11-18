News & Insights

Shape Australia Reports Strong Growth Amid Market Challenges

November 18, 2024 — 06:21 pm EST

Shape Australia Corporation Limited (AU:SHA) has released an update.

Shape Australia Corporation Limited is experiencing robust growth in FY25, with significant project wins and an increasing backlog of $480.3 million. Despite challenges like rising construction costs and high interest rates, the company has secured a healthy pipeline worth $3.3 billion, showcasing successful diversification across regional operations and new capabilities. Shape’s strategic investments in areas like Design & Build and Aftercare are yielding tangible results, positioning the company for sustained revenue growth and enhanced client relationships.

