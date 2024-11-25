Shape Australia Reports Record Financial Year Amid Expansion

Shape Australia Corporation Limited (AU:SHA) has released an update.

Shape Australia Corporation Limited has reported its most successful financial year yet, with a 33% increase in EBITDA and a 53% rise in NPAT, thanks to strategic geographic expansion and diversification into non-office sectors. Despite minor setbacks from project delays and cost escalations, the company’s expansion into regions like the Gold Coast and Tasmania resulted in a 211% surge in sales and a 60% boost in revenue. The company also announced a full-year dividend increase of 48%, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

