Shape Australia Passes All AGM Resolutions

Shape Australia Corporation Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The resolutions were approved through a poll, indicating a positive outlook for the company’s future operations. Shape Australia continues to be a significant player in the construction services sector, known for its transparency and partnership approach.

