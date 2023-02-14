Shaolin Capital Management Now Owns 5.93% of Motive Capital Corp II - (MTVC)

Fintel reports that Shaolin Capital Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.02MM shares of Motive Capital Corp II - Class A (MTVC). This represents 5.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.86MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.15% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motive Capital Corp II -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTVC is 0.16%, an increase of 14.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.10% to 30,949K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 2,500K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTVC by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Highbridge Capital Management holds 1,810K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,111K shares, representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTVC by 99.83% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,639K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTVC by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,583K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 1,462K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

