Shanxi Installation Group’s Unanimous AGM Approvals

May 22, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2520) has released an update.

At Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd.’s 2023 Annual General Meeting, all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed by attending shareholders representing approximately 81.93% of the total issued share capital. The votes were in full compliance with legal and organizational regulations, and the meeting was attended by directors and board members either in person or via video conferencing. Key approvals included the 2023 Annual Report, Financial Report, and Profit Distribution Proposal, with a near-unanimous vote in favor of the 2024 Guarantees Proposal.

