Shanxi Installation Announces Updated Dividend

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2520) has released an update.

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. has announced an update to their final dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, with a payout of RMB 0.02682 per 10 shares. The updated dividend will be paid to shareholders at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.09843, with payment scheduled for June 25, 2024. Shareholders must note the ex-dividend date of May 24, 2024, and the importance of lodging transfer documents by May 27, 2024, to ensure entitlement.

