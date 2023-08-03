Shanta Gold (LSE:SHG) Price Target Increased by 6.25% to 26.01

The average one-year price target for Shanta Gold (LSE:SHG) has been revised to 26.01 / share. This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 24.48 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 152.52% from the latest reported closing price of 10.30 / share.

Shanta Gold Maintains 1.94% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanta Gold. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHG is 0.23%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.72% to 723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDSX - Midas Fund holds 600K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 107K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

