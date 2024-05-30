News & Insights

Shangri-La Asia Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Shangri-La Asia (HK:0069) has released an update.

Shangri-La Asia Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder approval for items including the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and amendments to company bye-laws. Notably, the final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023, was declared, and PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-appointed as the company auditor.

