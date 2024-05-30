Shangri-La Asia Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Shangri-La Asia (HK:0069) has released an update.

Shangri-La Asia Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder approval for items including the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and amendments to company bye-laws. Notably, the final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023, was declared, and PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-appointed as the company auditor.

For further insights into HK:0069 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.