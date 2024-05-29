Shangri-La Asia Echoes Subsidiary’s Announcement

Shangri-La Asia (HK:0069) has released an update.

Shangri-La Asia Limited, the parent company with a 52.78% stake in Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad, has replicated an announcement made by its subsidiary to Bursa Malaysia, in compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange regulations. The announcement is part of the company’s ongoing transparency efforts and governance, keeping shareholders informed about its subsidiaries’ activities.

For further insights into HK:0069 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.