Shangri-La Asia Echoes Subsidiary’s Announcement

May 29, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Shangri-La Asia (HK:0069) has released an update.

Shangri-La Asia Limited, the parent company with a 52.78% stake in Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad, has replicated an announcement made by its subsidiary to Bursa Malaysia, in compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange regulations. The announcement is part of the company’s ongoing transparency efforts and governance, keeping shareholders informed about its subsidiaries’ activities.

