Shangrao Investment pulls US bond deal as LGFV default fears increase

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (IFR) - Shangrao Investment Holding Group has pulled a planned offering of US dollar bonds as market orders and even orders from the leads dropped off as pricing was considered too demanding.

The pulled deal comes as confidence in Beijing's implicit support for local government financing vehicles has been tested after an LGFV in Inner Mongolia could only make a partial repayment of its onshore bond despite the local government stepping in, triggering sell-offs of LGFV bonds onshore and offshore.

Shangrao Investment, rated BBB– by Fitch, was marketing a benchmark-sized three-year US dollar bond offering at initial price guidance of 4.25% area on Tuesday morning. It said the issue size would be capped at US$300m when final price guidance of 4.00% area (+/-2bp) was released Tuesday evening, when orders were said to be over US$1.25bn, including US$1bn from the leads.

DEMANDING PRICING

"The pricing was just too demanding amid weak sentiment due to the LGFV default news," a person familiar with the situation said. "Moreover, investors are very conservative about new investments towards the end of the year. All market orders dropped off, including a big order from a Chinese bank. Many leads also cut their order size, even from JGCs."

The leads had tried to launch a US$200m deal at 3.98% but the remaining books could not fully cover it, even with 18 joint lead managers and joint bookrunners on the deal.

A banker from one of the JBRs said the issuer may look at revisiting the market in future, but declined to give further details.

The senior unsecured bonds were to be issued by wholly owned subsidiary Shangrao Investment Holdings International and guaranteed by the state-owned parent company. The bonds were expected to be rated BBB– by Fitch.

The proceeds were to be used to finance existing projects, repay bank borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

Shangrao Investment is a primary investment and financing entity for the Shangrao municipal government in Jiangxi province. It invests in and operates key business segments and assets, including urban development and infrastructure construction, water supply and sewage, toll roads, public transportation and airport operation, and tourism and financial services, according to Fitch.

Shangrao Investment is not a first-time issuer, having issued a US$200m 5.70% three-year at 98.116 to yield 6.40% in February last year. The bonds were quoted at 100.375/101.00 or a yield of 5.357%/4.804% on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. The bonds are not liquid and the leads did not use the bonds as comps for the new issue.

RENEWED CONCERN

The LGVF sector is policy-driven and investment has partly been built on the belief that the government would step in if needed, and not necessarily the credit metrics of issuers. But this belief has been shaken by the recent credit event at Hohhot Economic & Technological Development Zone Investment Development Group.

The company, an LGFV from Inner Mongolia, on December 6 failed to make a payment on its Rmb1bn (US$142m) 6.80% five-year privately placed bonds after investors exercised a put option. Xinhua News Agency on December 10 reported that the LGFV had reached an agreement with bondholders, citing the company's general manager. It has repaid Rmb565m of the principal and Rmb68m of interest on the bonds, with the remaining principal of Rmb435m to be repaid in three months.

The Hohhot LGFV's former chairman is under investigation and some of its assets have been frozen. It also earlier defaulted on a trust loan, so the missed payment of the privately placed bonds, its only outstanding bonds, was not totally unexpected.

Ivan Chung, an associate managing director at Moody's, said the effect on sentiment towards LGFVs will be temporary. "At least the incident showed to the market that the local government has come out to cope with the matter, even in the case of privately placed LGFV bonds such as this one.” But he pointed out that there is a big credit differentiation among LGFVs so investors should be selective.

CNCB Capital, Standard Chartered Bank, GF Securities, and Central Wealth Securities Investment were joint global coordinators on the bond transaction. They were also joint bookrunners and joint lead managers with Bank of China, CCB International, CMB International, BoCom International, China Minsheng Banking Corp Hong Kong branch, ICBC (Asia), Guotai Junan International, Haitong Bank, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong), China Securities International, Zhongtai International, Industrial Bank Hong Kong branch, SPDB International and Orient Securities (Hong Kong).

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

((C.Chan@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.