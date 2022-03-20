US Markets
DIS

Shanghai's Disney resort shut amid record daily local COVID infections

Contributors
Roxanne Liu Reuters
Stella Qiu Reuters
David Stanway Reuters
Yifan Wang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China's financial hub of Shanghai reported on Monday a record daily surge in local COVID-19 infections as authorities scrambled to test residents and rein in the Omicron variant, while the Disney resort closed until further notice.

Rewrite to focus on case increase in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - China's financial hub of Shanghai reported on Monday a record daily surge in local COVID-19 infections as authorities scrambled to test residents and rein in the Omicron variant, while the Disney resort closed until further notice.

Shanghai reported 24 new domestically transmitted COVID cases with confirmed symptoms for Sunday and another 734 local asymptomatic infections, official data showed on Monday.

It is the fourth consecutive day of increase in Shanghai's local asymptomatic infections.

Although its tally of infections is tiny by global standards, Shanghai has quickly followed China's policy of "dynamic clearance", shutting schools and testing residential compounds in the effort to limit the spread of the virus.

The Shanghai Disney Resort will close from Monday until further notice, officials said on Sunday, citing the COVID-19 situation.

Including Shanghai infections, mainland China reported a total of 1,947 new locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed, up from 1,656 a day earlier.

The number of new local asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 2,384 up from 2,177 a day earlier. The death toll was unchanged at 4,638, with no new deaths.

By Sunday, mainland China had reported 132,226 cases with confirmed symptoms, both among locals and arrivals from outside.

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 6.4 mlnID:nL4N2AY3AS

FACTBOX-Latest on global spread of coronavirus ID:nL4N2KI0XB

COVID-19 Vaccine rollout:https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Stella Qiu, David Stanway, Yifan Wang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular